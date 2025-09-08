 |  Login 
Germany to hold steel and automotive summits: IG Metall calls for concrete results

Monday, 08 September 2025 12:33:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to convene both a steel summit and an automotive summit to address mounting industry challenges. According to official government press records, the summits will bring together steel producers, automotive manufacturers, trade unions, and federal states in the near future. The exact dates will be announced once preparations are complete.

IG Metall welcomes decision

The metalworkers’ union IG Metall welcomed the announcement, stressing that workers urgently need concrete solutions amid job losses, uncertainty, and lack of prospects across the steel and automotive industries.

Steel industry: need for concrete results

The steel summit carries particular importance for Duisburg, home to Europe’s largest steelmaking hub. Jürgen Kerner, vice chairman of IG Metall, emphasized that, while Merz’s commitment to Germany as a steel production hub is welcome, lip service is not enough, and tangible outcomes are needed rather than delays.

IG Metall’s key demands:

  • Effective EU tariff regulations to counter steel dumping from China and Russia
  • Competitive industrial electricity prices starting January 1, 2026
  • Corporate responsibility to avoid plant closures and relocations

For Duisburg and beyond, IG Metall stressed that the summits must not become symbolic events. Kerner underlined that the challenges are well-known, and solutions already exist, while what is required now are concrete results that send a clear signal to employees and project jobs.

Automotive industry: jobs versus relocation

In the automotive sector, Christiane Benner, first chair of IG Metall, criticized recent job cuts and called on employers to end relocation debates. Instead, she urged cooperation with workers to ensure job security and foster innovation in the industry.


