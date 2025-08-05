 |  Login 
Chancellor Merz: Germany’s steel industry should be strengthened

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 16:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Saarland as part of his inaugural tour of all 16 German federal states. Hosted by Saarland Minister-President Anke Rehlinger, the visit focused on strengthening the Germany steel industry.

Strengthening the steel industry: a strategic priority

In his remarks at the Völklinger Hütte industrial monument, Chancellor Merz reiterated the importance of maintaining steel production within Germany. “Germany will continue to need a steel industry in the future - a modern steel industry, and, in the long term, a green steel industry. Maintaining steel production in our own country is in our country's strategic interest,” Mr. Merz said. Steel remains vital to Germany’s industrial value chain, but the sector is under pressure due to high energy prices, US import tariffs and a slowing global economy.

The federal government is actively working on a new steel strategy that emphasizes competitiveness and green transition. Chancellor Merz noted that discussions with steel production hubs across the country are underway to shape a strong and reliable national policy.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

