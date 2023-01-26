German manufacturers building and expanding auto parts plants in Mexico

Thursday, 26 January 2023 00:58:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German manufacturer Mahle began the construction of its fifth auto parts plant in the northern state of Coahuila, which will be the twenty-third plant in Mexico overall. The new factory will generate 400 jobs, said the state governor, Miguel Riquelme, on his personal Twitter account.

"With an investment of $58 million (Mahle) will generate 400 new jobs for families in the southeast region" of the state, said the governor.

The five plants in Coahuila are located in Ramos Arizpe, a city that also houses one of the General Motors plants with a production capacity of 850,000 vehicles per year; 15 kilometers away is the Stellantis plant (Fiat, Chrysler and PSA Group) with a production capacity of more than 323 thousand vehicles per year.

Mahle's other plants are in the State of Mexico (5 plants), Chihuahua (4 plants), Guanajuato (4 plants), Nuevo León (3 plants) and one factory in the states of Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

Additionally Knorr-Bremse, a German manufacturer of braking systems for vehicles and locomotives, inaugurated a new expansion at its plant in the border city of Acuña, Coahuila, where the subsidiary KB Rail México will generate 200 new jobs.

The expansion of the plant required an investment of MXN 80 million, a figure that at today's exchange rates is equivalent to $4.1 million, according to a press release from the Coahuila government.

The state government highlighted that now, in addition to Knorr-Bremse, the US companies The Greenbrier Companies and Trinity Rail, both producers of railroad cars, are also present in Coahuila.

According to the state government, by the end of 2023, the companies installed in Coahuila will be manufacturing around 200 new rail cars every day.