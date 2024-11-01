 |  Login 
German Audi to move production from Belgium to Mexico

Friday, 01 November 2024 10:33:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

German carmaker Audi will move production of the Q8 E-tron model from its plant in Belgium to Mexico, according to reports in the Mexican and Spanish press.

“Volkswagen Group has already announced that the successor to the Q8 E-tron will be manufactured in Mexico starting in 2025,” published the website specialized in the automotive industry hibridosyelectricos.com

Meanwhile, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada de Oriente, which also published on the same subject, also reported that Volkswagen Group plans to close at least three vehicle factories in Germany due to the increase in its production costs and competition from vehicles manufactured in China, among other factors.

The Audi plant in the Belgian capital, Brussels, only produces the Audi Q8 E-tron, which will be closed, according to the media.

Auto industry data in Mexico, reviewed by SteelOrbis, shows that Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen and Audi) is the third largest vehicle producer in Mexico with 13.8 percent of total production.

Volkswagen Group is only surpassed by Nissan which contributed 16.7 percent and by leader General Motors which contributed 21.9 percent of the 3.0 million vehicles manufactured in Mexico in the first nine months of the year.


