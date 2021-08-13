﻿
English
Gerdau’s Siderperu to import and transform residues into steel

Friday, 13 August 2021 18:14:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Gerdau’s Peruvian subsidiary, Siderperu, said this week it obtained a $10 million credit line from BBVA to import and transform solid residues such as scrap into steel products.

Siderperu said the credit line is the nation’s first “sustainable” credit line aimed at “promoting the importation, transformation and elimination of solid residues such as scrap.”

The credit line will reportedly allow the company to reuse waste from products like home appliances, auto parts, steel residues from the civil construction activity as well as other waste coming from production processes to transform them into new steel products.

Siderperu said its steelmaking process is ISO 14001-certified, which guarantees the process is environmentally friendly.

Additionally, the company said it signed a Clean Production Agreement with the nation’s Ministry of Environment and another similar agreement with the Ministry of Production to diminish the output of solid waste.


