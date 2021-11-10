﻿
Gerdau’s Siderperu posts increased net profit in Q3

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 01:51:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau, said net profit in Q3 this year rose 68.7 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 81 million ($20.1 million). The company attributed the stronger net profit to higher revenues per ton sold.

Siderperu said net revenues in Q3 reached PEN 619 million ($154.1 million), 42.3 percent up, year-over-year, due to a stronger domestic demand for steel products and higher revenues per mt sold. Gross margin in Q3 rose to 22.3 percent, from 17.2 percent in Q3 2020.

USD = PEN 4.02 (Nov. 10)


