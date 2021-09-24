﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau’s Siderperu registers with Peru’s emissions program

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:45:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, has been registered with the Peruvian Ministry of Environment (MINAM) to report its carbon footprint under a national program, Siderperu said.

Siderperu said that it registered with MINAM’s Carbon Footprint program, known as Huella de Carbono, on a voluntary basis. As part of the program, Siderperu will report its greenhouse emissions, while an auditing company will verify the company’s report.

The company said that registering into the program is part of the company’s effort to keep its operations “sustainable.”

Recently, Siderperu received a $10 million credit line from BBVA to import and transform solid residues such as scrap into steel products. Siderperu said at the time the credit line is the nation’s first “sustainable” credit line aimed at “promoting the importation, transformation and elimination of solid residues such as scrap.”

The credit line will allow it reuse waste from products like home appliances, auto parts, steel residues from the civil construction activity as well as other waste coming from production processes to transform them into new steel products.


Tags: South America  Peru  Gerdau  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Sep

Gerdau signs natural gas supply contract to power Ouro Branco mill
13 Sep

Peruvian rebar sales volume increases 49.1 percent in June
03 Sep

Gerdau’s Capex spending to reach $770 million by 2025
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
27 Aug

Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commences operations in Colombia