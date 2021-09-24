Gerdau’s Siderperu registers with Peru’s emissions program

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:45:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Siderperu, the Peruvian subsidiary of Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, has been registered with the Peruvian Ministry of Environment (MINAM) to report its carbon footprint under a national program, Siderperu said.

Siderperu said that it registered with MINAM’s Carbon Footprint program, known as Huella de Carbono, on a voluntary basis. As part of the program, Siderperu will report its greenhouse emissions, while an auditing company will verify the company’s report.

The company said that registering into the program is part of the company’s effort to keep its operations “sustainable.”

Recently, Siderperu received a $10 million credit line from BBVA to import and transform solid residues such as scrap into steel products. Siderperu said at the time the credit line is the nation’s first “sustainable” credit line aimed at “promoting the importation, transformation and elimination of solid residues such as scrap.”

The credit line will allow it reuse waste from products like home appliances, auto parts, steel residues from the civil construction activity as well as other waste coming from production processes to transform them into new steel products.