 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau to assume full control of COPEL hydroelectric plant in Brazil

Friday, 19 June 2026 16:41:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil’s largest iron ore miner and steel producer Gerdau has submitted a binding proposal and entered into a share purchase agreement with Brazilian electric utility company, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) for the acquisition of COPEL’s entire equity interest in the Dona Francisca Energética S.A. (DFESA) hydroelectric plant, corresponding to 23.03% of its share capital.

The acquisition aligns with Gerdau’s capital allocation plan, enhancing cost competitiveness across its businesses and increasing self-generation to more than 50 percent of its energy consumption, with focus on renewable energy and in line with its decarbonization strategy, the company said.

Gerdau already owns 53.94 percent of DFESA, accounting for 35.6 megawatts (MW) of its energy output. With the acquisition, Gerdau will own 65.94 average MW of firm energy from DFESA.

The transaction implies an enterprise value equivalent to $30 million and is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent for transactions of this nature, including approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority CADE.


Tags: Rebar Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking M&A Decarbonization Investments Gerdau 

Similar articles

US import long steel prices flat, Iran deal signals cautious optimism for shippers

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 25, 2026

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

European longs markets remain quiet, awaiting updates on new safeguard measures

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

Italian longs market cautious, awaits developments after US-Iran peace deal

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

US domestic long steel prices flat despite tight Midwest supply, sentiment better with Iran deal

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices mostly fall amid weaker workable prices from mills

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs market remains under pressure despite unchanged prices

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian longs prices stable as weak demand keeps pressure on trading activity

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 18, 2026

18 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs prices drop locally and for export amid weaker demand, lower scrap prices

17 Jun | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer