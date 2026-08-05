 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Gerdau...

Gerdau net profit rises 70 percent in Q2 2026 versus year ago

Wednesday, 05 August 2026 18:02:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported consolidated net profit of $286.897 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 70 percent from the same period in 2025, reflecting a better sales mix, higher realized prices and measures taken to improve business competitiveness, the company said.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $3.497 billion, while production costs fell 2.9 percent to $2.943 billion. Gross profit increased 39.3 percent to $553.7 million, while operating profit climbed 57 percent to $456.4 million.

By volume, crude steel production rose 6.2 percent to 1.560 million metric tons (mt), while steel product sales increased 2.1 percent to 1.352 million mt.

Excluding eliminations, Brazil represented 20.1 percent of the group's EBITDA, 45 percent of steel shipments and 37 percent of net sales in the second quarter of 2026.

North America accounted for 74 percent of EBITDA, 45 percent of steel shipments and 55 percent of net sales.

South America contributed 5.8 percent of EBITDA, 9.4 percent of steel shipments and 7 percent of net sales.

Gerdau reported its results in Brazilian reals (BRL), converted here at BRL 5.11 to the US dollar.

LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.


Tags: Crude Steel Brazil South America Steelmaking Fin. Reports Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau posts higher revenues in Q1 amid higher shipments

05 May | Steel News

Gerdau sees profit surge in Q4 amid higher sales

25 Feb | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit increases in Q1

07 May | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit up nine percent in Q2

02 Aug | Steel News

Ternium posts 80 percent rise in Q2 2026 net profit versus year earlier

05 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel swings to net profit in Q1 FY 2026-27, warns of China-driven oversupply and Middle East risks

04 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest's pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in H1 2026

04 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production and exports increased in H1 2026

03 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal's Q2 2026 EBITDA rises 22.9 percent amid stronger steel prices and shipments

30 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 0.4% in mid-July, stocks up 8.1%

27 Jul | Steel News