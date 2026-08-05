Gerdau net profit rises 70 percent in Q2 2026 versus year ago

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported consolidated net profit of $286.897 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 70 percent from the same period in 2025, reflecting a better sales mix, higher realized prices and measures taken to improve business competitiveness, the company said.

Net sales rose 2 percent to $3.497 billion, while production costs fell 2.9 percent to $2.943 billion. Gross profit increased 39.3 percent to $553.7 million, while operating profit climbed 57 percent to $456.4 million.

By volume, crude steel production rose 6.2 percent to 1.560 million metric tons (mt), while steel product sales increased 2.1 percent to 1.352 million mt.

Excluding eliminations, Brazil represented 20.1 percent of the group's EBITDA, 45 percent of steel shipments and 37 percent of net sales in the second quarter of 2026.

North America accounted for 74 percent of EBITDA, 45 percent of steel shipments and 55 percent of net sales.

South America contributed 5.8 percent of EBITDA, 9.4 percent of steel shipments and 7 percent of net sales.

Gerdau reported its results in Brazilian reals (BRL), converted here at BRL 5.11 to the US dollar.