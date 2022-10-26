﻿
General strike affects construction of Bolivian steel complex

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:47:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A general strike and interruption on highways is having a serious impact on the development of the El Mutun iron ore and steel complex, currently in construction in the Bolivian Santa Cruz region.

Jorge Alvarado, the president of El Mutun, has commented that the strike represents a large financial loss for the project, as a significant volume of equipment is about to arrive in the location, including 350 trucks, of which 100 are already on the way, while other 30 trucks are waiting for the access to the plant to discharge equipment.

“It will be a large loss, as we are now importing metallic structures from Germany, Spain, Mexico and China,” he said, adding that the stoppage is putting in risk the conclusion of the construction works on schedule.

The project is currently advanced by 60 percent in its construction, with conclusion scheduled for 2023 and start of operations in 2024.


