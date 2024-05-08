﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Bolivia’s El Mutun considering cooperation with Brazilian pig iron producer

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:05:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Jorge Alvarado Dias, CEO of the Bolivian iron ore and steel complex Empresa Siderurgica del Mutum (ESM), has visited Siderurgica Vetorial, a pig iron producer located in the Brazilian central western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Dias is considering Vetorial for a potential strategic alliance, including the acquisition of pig iron to be used as feedstock to produce steel while ESM’s direct reduction plant is under construction.

He also mentioned that Vetorial could cooperate with ESM in its iron ore export sales.

The ESM complex includes plants of concentration, pelletizing, direct reduction, steel conversion, rolling, power and ancillary services.

Having already achieved an 87 percent construction development, six of the complex plants will start operations in August 2024, while the DRI plant will start production in February 2025.

At full pace, ESM will produce per year 200,000 mt of rebars and wire rod, and 800,000 mt of iron ore.

Vetorial produced 400,000 mt of pig iron in 2023.


Tags: Bolivia South America 

Similar articles

Bolivia reports advance of El Mutun steel complex

06 Mar | Steel News

Bolivia updates status of El Mutun steel complex

15 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore exports declined in 2023 at Bolivia’s El Mutun

02 Jan | Steel News

Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commissions new pipe plant in Bolivia

24 Nov | Steel News

Bolivia’s El Mutun steel complex construction advances at fast pace

21 Nov | Steel News

Bolivian steel complex receives guarantee of natural gas supply

06 Nov | Steel News

Bolivia’s El Mutun steel complex construction achieves advanced stage

02 Oct | Steel News

Siderurgica del Mutun plans iron ore exports of 255,000 mt in 2023

03 Apr | Steel News

Bolivian steel complex to increase iron ore production capacity

29 Dec | Steel News

Long-lasting strike ends and Bolivia’s El Mutun complex, construction restarted

01 Dec | Steel News