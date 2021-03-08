﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Geert Van Poelvoorde named CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe

Monday, 08 March 2021 15:40:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that it has appointed Geert Van Poelvoorde, who has been CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe’s Flat Products division since 2014, as the CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, replacing Aditya Mittal. Mr. Van Poelvoorde is now responsible for the full scope of ArcelorMittal’s activities in Europe. He is executive vice president of ArcelorMittal and a member of the Group management committee, and has been president of EUROFER, the European Steel Association, since 2015.

ArcelorMittal has also appointed Yves Koeberle as CEO ArcelorMittal Europe’s Flat Products division. Mr. Koeberle, vice president of ArcelorMittal, has served as head of ArcelorMittal Sourcing, and the European Procurement Organisation since 2013, and head of ArcelorMittal Shipping since 2018. He is also a member of the Group management committee.


Tags: European Union  ArcelorMittal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Mar

ArcelorMittal launches renewed blast furnace B in Ghent
26  Feb

EU initiates review whether to extend safeguard measure on steel imports
19  Feb

ArcelorMittal Asturias completes coke gas injection project at BF B in Gijón
12  Feb

Lakshmi Mittal hands over his duties at ArcelorMittal to son Aditya
11  Feb

ArcelorMittal returns to profit in Q4, expects better steel demand in 2021