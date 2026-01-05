ArcelorMittal Hunedoara approves sale of all assets to UMB Steel for €12.5 million

Romanian steel producer ArcelorMittal Hunedoara has announced that its board of directors has approved the sale of all company assets to Romania-based UMB Steel for €12.5 million plus value added tax.

The board cited the lack of realistic prospects for a turnaround based on available data, the urgent need to curb ongoing losses linked to maintaining idle assets, and the necessity of generating liquidity to meet outstanding liabilities as decisive factors behind the approval.

Terms of transaction

The transaction covers the transfer of all tangible assets owned by ArcelorMittal Hunedoara at the time of sale. These include production machinery and industrial installations such as the electric arc furnace, rolling mill, locomotives, scrap processing and baling equipment, vacuum degassing and ladle furnace units, steel structures, cranes and auxiliary systems, motors, bearings, spare parts, tools, laboratory and weighing equipment.

Materials and inventories are also included, covering externally sourced and internally generated scrap, ferroalloys, refractory materials, electrodes and rolling rolls. In addition, all land and buildings located on the industrial site, including the slag heap and related appurtenances, form part of the sale, alongside all land parcels owned by the company outside the industrial site.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of several cumulative conditions, which must be met by June 1, 2026.

Background: production halted in 2025

As SteelOrbis reported previously, ArcelorMittal Hunedoara permanently ceased production in September 2025 amid extremely challenging market conditions. These were driven primarily by persistently high electricity costs and intensifying competition from low-priced steel imports originating outside the EU. The plant specialized in the production of profiles and angles for the energy, construction and infrastructure sectors.