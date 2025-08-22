 |  Login 
Freight rates increase slightly in July for Brazilian finished steel imports

Friday, 22 August 2025 22:02:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in July.

For HRC, it was $57/mt from China, $32/mt from South Korea, and $32/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $49/mt from China and $74/mt from South Korea.

For coated flat products, $56/mt from China, $112/mt from South Korea, $11/mt from Germany, and $94/mt from Japan.

For wire rod, $47/mt from China, $44/mt from Argentina, and $20/mt from Germany.

For rebars, $64/mt from China, $38/mt from Egypt, $42/mt from Argentina, and $107/mt from South Korea.

In July, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 56 percent of the total, against 55 percent in June.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in July was $55/mt against $53/mt in June.


