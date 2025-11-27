Freight rates increase in October for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, informed the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in October.
For coated flat products it was $56/mt from China, $174/mt from South Korea, $89/mt from Japan, $44/mt from Germany, and $106/mt from India.
For HRC, $98/mt from South Korea, $22/mt from Austria, and $62/mt from China.
For CRC, $70/mt from South Korea, $47/mt from China, and $25/mt from Egypt.
For rebars, $78/mt from Russia, $79/mt from China, and $34/mt from Egypt.
For wiring it was $141/mt from China, $32/mt from Egypt, $23/mt from Turkey, and $142/mt from South Korea.
For beams, $63/mt from China and $24/mt from Turkey.
For wire rod, $57/mt from China, $61/mt from Russia, $33/mt from Egypt, and $20/mt from Germany.
In September, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 74 percent of the total, against 52 percent in September.
The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in October was $61/mt against $59/mt in September.