Freight rates decline in March for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade authority, COMEX, reported the average freight rates for the country’s steel imports in March.

For HRC, it was $56/mt from China, $35/mt from South Korea, and $32/mt from Egypt.

For CRC, $54/mt from China, $70/mt from South Korea, and $49/mt from Hong Kong.

For coated flat products, $53/mt from China, $230/mt from Japan, $363/mt from South Korea, $134/mt from India, $82/mt from Italy, $46/mt from the UK, and $41/mt from Singapore.

For wire rod, $54/mt from China, $34/mt from Egypt, and $30/mt from Germany.

For rebars, $34/mt from Egypt, $109/mt from South Korea, and $97/mt from China.

In March, the Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent to 68 percent of the total against 80 percent in February.

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in March was $61/mt against $76/mtin February.