France’s metal industry output down 1.4 percent in Apr from Mar

France’s manufacturing output in April this year fell by 0.4 percent month on month, after a 0.2 percent month-on-month decrease in March, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the February-April quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 0.6 percent year on year and down by 0.3 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, dropped by 1.4 percent compared to March, after a one percent decrease month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in April production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry increased by 3.2 percent on month-on-month basis after a 7.5 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry rose by 1.2 percent month on month in the given month after decreasing by 1.6 percent in March compared to February. In the February-April quarter, output of the domestic construction industry rose by 2.1 percent quarter on quarter.