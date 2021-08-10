﻿
English
France’s metal industry output down 0.5 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 09:18:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

France’s manufacturing output in June this year rose by 0.9 percent month on month, after a 0.6 percent month-on-month decrease in May, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output was up by 24.0 percent year on year and decreased by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In June, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.5 percent compared to May, after a 0.4 percent decrease month on month in May.

On the other hand, in June production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 1.1 percent on month-on-month basis after a 8.2 percent month-on-month fall recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by 2.0 percent month on month in the given month after increasing by 2.9 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.


