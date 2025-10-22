France's Industeel upgrades walking beam furnace with hydrogen-compatible burners

France-based steel plate producer Industeel, part of ArcelorMittal Group, has embarked on a major modernization project at its plate mill in Charleroi to enhance sustainability. The company has commissioned Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group to upgrade its walking beam furnace with state-of-the-art hydrogen-compatible burners, targeting a 25 percent reduction in fossil fuel consumption and a substantial cut in carbon emissions.

Modernizing historic furnace for greener future

Originally commissioned in 1969, Industeel Belgium’s walking beam furnace is used to reheat steel plates for further processing. Under the new modernization program, SMS group will deliver a full-scale revamp aimed at reducing the plant’s carbon footprint. The project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2026, with dismantling and installation planned during a six-week summer outage to minimize production interruptions.

Scope of modernization

The project includes:

Complete relining of the furnace box for improved thermal efficiency

Installation of a high-performance heat recuperator to optimize energy recovery

Integration of flat flame roof burners

Deployment of X-Pact Prometheus combustion control system developed by SMS Group for fuel optimization

These improvements collectively ensure higher operational reliability, lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.