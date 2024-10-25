Belgium’s NLMK Clabecq begins producing thin plates with narrow thickness tolerances

Belgium-based thin premium steel plate producer NLMK Clabecq, a subsidiary of Russia’s NLMK Group, has launched its “InThinity” technology for the production of quarto heavy plates.

Following the modernization of its finishing mill, by which rolling precision was enhanced and energy efficiency was increased, the company has started using this technology, offering high precision for plates with thicknesses of up to 15 mm. As a result, the needs of thin steel plates with narrow thickness tolerances of several industries such as transport, construction and energy will be met.

“This technology ensures that high precision is embedded in every plate as a standard offering, strengthening our position as a supplier of premium steel products and helping manufacturers achieve better performance in their operations,” Peter Selbach, COO of NLMK Europe - Plate, stated.