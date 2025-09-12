Belgium’s largest solar park to power Aperam’s low-carbon stainless steel production

Aperam Stainless Belgium, part of Luxembourg-based global stainless steel producer Aperam SA, has announced that it has taken another step in its decarbonization journey by signing a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Belgian investment company LRM.

The deal secures renewable electricity from the Kristal Solar Park in Lommel, the largest photovoltaic installation in Belgium, further aligning Aperam’s operations with its low-carbon stainless steel production strategy.

Kristal Solar Park expansion

The Kristal Solar Park is undergoing a significant €12 million expansion, led by LRM in cooperation with the City of Lommel and Nyrstar. The project will add 50,000 solar panels and is scheduled to be operational in November 2025.

Aperam will source green electricity directly from this expansion, integrating sustainable energy into its commitment operations.

Decarbonization targets and strategy

The agreement is directly tied to Aperam’s climate commitments:

Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

20 percent reduction in GHG intensity by 2030 across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 (baseline: 2021)

By incorporating locally generated renewable energy into its production process, Aperam not only lowers its carbon footprint but also meets growing customer demand for sustainable stainless steel.

Complementary renewable projects

This PPA is part of Aperam’s broader renewable strategy, which includes solar parks at its Genk plant and solar installations at its Châtelet facility.