ArcelorMittal Belgium secures low-carbon electricity supply

Thursday, 23 May 2024 12:23:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquarter global steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Belgium has signed an agreement with Alexander De Croo, Belgium’s prime minister and Tinne Van der Straeten, federal minister of energy, for the long-term supply of low-carbon electricity. Access to electricity at a competitive price is particularly important for the company’s decarbonization efforts.

Looking at ArcelorMittal Belgium’s decarbonization efforts, the company focuses on energy efficiency, the circular use of carbon, carbon capture, utilization, and storage. In addition, recently ArcelorMittal Belgium has started operating a pilot carbon capture unit at its Ghent steel plant, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

ArcelorMittal Europe aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 and to become climate neutral by 2050.