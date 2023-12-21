﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal Belgium to convert waste wood into bio-coal for carbon reduction

Thursday, 21 December 2023 12:18:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Belgium has commissioned its €35 million Torero plant. The plant is the first of its kind in the European steel industry, converting waste wood into bio-coal to reduce fossil coal consumption.

The Torero plant will convert 88,000 mt of waste wood into an annual 37,500 mt of bio-coal. Bio-coal will be used in the blast furnace at Ghent steel plant, reducing the use of fossil coal in the blast furnace. Therefore, the project will reduce annual carbon emissions from the plant by 112,500 mt.

The use of bio-coal will result in the production of bio-gas, which will be captured and transformed into ethanol at the company’s carbon capture and utilization “Steelanol” project in Ghent. In November, ArcelorMittal Belgium begun the first industrial-scale production of ethanol at its Steelanol project, with an annual production capacity of 80 million liters of ethanol, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Belgium European Union Steelmaking Production ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Belgium begins ethanol production at Steelanol project

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Ghent commissions its modernized converter

29 Oct | Steel News

Unions call strike in protest at ArcelorMittal Liège closures

25 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to close coke plant and six finishing lines in Liege

24 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

Unions say ArcelorMittal to permanently close two blast furnaces in Belgium

14 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to shut down Fontaine-L’Eveque Plant

31 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Belgium begins ethanol production at Steelanol project

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Ghent commissions its modernized converter

29 Oct | Steel News

Unions call strike in protest at ArcelorMittal Liège closures

25 Jan | Steel News