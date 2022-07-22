ArcelorMittal Belgium commissions new convertor at Gent plant

Friday, 22 July 2022 12:33:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that the LD converter (BOF) at ArcelorMittal Belgium’s Gent plant has been commissioned.

The converter is designed to increase the product and energy efficiency of the steelmaking process.

A heat size of 330 tons makes this LD converter one of the world’s largest as an average converter’s heat sizes are around 180 tons. In total, Primetals Technologies supplied ArcelorMittal Belgium with 1,000 tons of equipment while installing the LD converter. The installation of the convertor was performed during a 35-day shutdown without any interruption in the ongoing production at LD convertor No. 3.