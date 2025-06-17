 |  Login 
France’s Alstom chooses Outokumpu as green stainless steel supplier

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:05:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it will supply its green stainless steel under the brand Circle Green® to France-based rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

Starting from 2026, Alstom will receive the first deliveries of the Circle Green® stainless steel, which has a carbon footprint up to 93 percent lower than the global industry average. Consequently, Alstom will use this steel in its latest generation of Metropolis metro cars. The collaboration will help the French company to cut emissions from its goods and services by 30 percent by 2030.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  European Union Decarbonization Outokumpu 

