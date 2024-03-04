﻿
Fixed investment in Mexico grows 13.4 percent in December

Monday, 04 March 2024 00:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Fixed investment in Mexico registered an increase of 13.4 percent, year-over-year, in December of last year, accumulating 34 months with consecutive annual increases and also accumulating 13 months with double-digit increases, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the two major areas that make up the investment, construction increased 21.8 percent, year-over-year, the fifteenth consecutive annual increase and the eighth consecutive double-digit increase.

Investment in machinery and equipment registered a marginal (0.04 percent), accumulating 17 months with consecutive annual increases, of which 11 are double digits.

Within construction, non-residential construction increased 40.4 percent. Thus, it accumulates 34 months with consecutive growth. In contrast, residential decreased 0.4 percent and thus broke the growth of the last three months.

The category of nationally manufactured machinery and transportation equipment increased 5.2 percent, an increase that breaks the double-digit growth trend of the last 13 months; investment in nationally manufactured machinery and equipment decreased 5.5 percent, this is the third consecutive decline. Total imports of machinery and equipment increased 8.9 percent.

In the accumulated 2023, fixed investment increased 19.3 percent, it is the largest percentage increase in the last three years. Construction increased 20.8 percent and machinery and equipment increased 14.1 percent.


