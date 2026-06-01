Fives to supply OTO tube mill and finishing equipment for Aceros Arequipa

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has announced that Peruvian steel producer Aceros Arequipa has contracted the plantmaker to supply a complete OTO tube mill with integrated finishing equipment for Aceros Arequipa’s plant in Lima, Peru.

Fives stated that its scope of supply will cover the entire production line, from the entry section to packaging and strapping. The plantmaker said the project is aimed at supporting Aceros Arequipa’s product quality, operational efficiency and high productivity requirements.

The new OTO tube mill will be designed, supplied and installed by Fives. Aceros Arequipa, as the operator and steel producer, will use the line to produce tubes for construction and structural applications. The line will be able to process wall thicknesses up to 2 mm and diameters up to 40 mm.

According to the technology provider, the line will also include a state-of-the-art packaging section, enabling Aceros Arequipa to produce tube bundles at very high speed.

Carlos Quintanilla, Vice President of Sales - Mexico and Latin America at Fives, said the project marks the fourth OTO tube mill purchased by Aceros Arequipa from Fives, confirming the long-standing partnership between the two companies and Aceros Arequipa’s confidence in Fives’ technology and expertise. Quintanilla also stated that the project was developed through close collaboration, with Fives supporting the customer through technical recommendations and best practices to achieve stable production, high-quality standards and maximum productivity.