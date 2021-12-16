﻿
Fitch: Strong output levels will support global steel sector outlook in 2022

Thursday, 16 December 2021
       

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has stated that global steel production volumes should remain strong in 2022, supporting the global steel sector outlook, while steelmakers will continue to benefit from the bullish trend, albeit with lower margins. Fitch said that high capacity utilization outside of China will support cash flow generation. 

Anticipating that lower demand from the slowing property sector in China will mostly be offset by higher infrastructure spending and manufacturing, Fitch expects a low single-digit decline in steel production in China in 2022, with total output of around one billion mt.

The global recovery has lagged behind that of China due to the timing of Covid-19 outbreaks as well as the speed and size of support to China’s economy compared to other countries. Therefore, Fitch expects GDP growth in China to slow to a more normal rate of 4.8 percent in 2022, while other countries are still seeing a bullish growth trend, causing significantly higher prices in the US and Europe. The US and European producers will continue to benefit from materially above-trend margins in 2022.


