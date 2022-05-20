Finland’s Metso to supply pellet plant equipment to Oman’s Vulcan Pelletizing

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:51:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it will deliver engineering and key equipment for an iron ore travelling grate-kiln pellet plant of Oman-based Vulcan Pelletizing LLC. The plant is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023. The pellet plant will supply pellets to Oman-based Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC.

The value of the order is approximately €33 million.

The plant will annually produce six million mt of high-quality iron ore pellets.