Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output up three percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 15:19:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the first nine months and the third quarter of the current year. The company is said to be operating with minimal impact from Covid-19.

Accordingly, in the January-September period this year, the company’s output of pellets increased by three percent year on year to 8.1 million mt. In particular, the company’s output of pellets from iron ore with 65 percent Fe content totaled 8 million mt, up six percent, while its output of pellets from iron ore with 62 percent Fe content plunged by 68 percent year on year to 98,000 mt. In the third quarter alone, the company’s output of pellets amounted to 2.5 million mt, down by 12 percent quarter on quarter, with the reduced volume due to planned pelletizer maintenance in early September, SteelOrbis has learned.