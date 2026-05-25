Feralpi Stahl to increase Riesa plant capacity to 1.3 million mt

Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group’s German rebar subsidiary Feralpi Stahl has announced plans to increase annual steel production capacity at its Riesa plant from approximately 1 million mt to as much as 1.3 million mt. The expansion comes one year after the commissioning of the company’s new spooler rolling mill, which is gradually ramping up operations.

New spooler mill supports capacity growth

According to the company, the new spooler rolling mill is enabling Feralpi Stahl to enter a new product segment focused on automated applications. The facility was officially inaugurated on May 15, 2025. After initially operating with a single shift, production has now moved to a two-shift system.

At the same time, performance testing continues together with Italian plant supplier Danieli, while final acceptance certification for the facility is targeted for this summer. Feralpi Stahl stated that the ramp-up process is progressing according to schedule, with ongoing improvements in product quality and process stability.

Total capacity could reach 1.3 million mt

The Riesa site currently operates an existing rolling mill with annual production capacity of around 850,000 mt of structural steel products. The new spooler rolling mill is expected to gradually contribute an additional 400,000-450,000 mt of annual production capacity as operations continue to scale up. As a result, total annual steel production capacity at the site is projected to increase to as much as 1.3 million mt.

Three-shift operations planned from 2027

Feralpi Stahl stated that it intends to support the planned capacity increase through a transition to three-shift production operations beginning in 2027, depending on market conditions and operational progress. The company also noted that additional investments in scrap processing infrastructure are planned as part of the broader expansion strategy. In addition to rolling mill expansion, the program includes investments in scrap processing systems, energy infrastructure, and broader site modernization projects.