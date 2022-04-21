Feralpi Group's Nuova Defim takes over Spanish company Saexpa

Thursday, 21 April 2022 16:20:33 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Nuova Defim, a company of Italy-based Feralpi Group, has taken over Saexpa, a Spanish company specializing in solutions for the world of logistics and specifically in shelving for vertical warehouses and storage solutions, Feralpi has announced in a press release. Founded in 1985, Saexpa, with 77 employees in two production plants in Barcelona and Ripoll, closed 2021 with a turnover of over €16 million. Strongly committed to exports, it serves customers in around 30 countries.

Feralpi Group stated, "The acquisition, signed on 19 April, represents for Nuova Defim not only a lever for international development and verticalization in this specific highly profitable sector, but also an opportunity to enhance and optimize its industrial know-how in synergy with Saexpa's skills and with the strong customization of products and services that distinguish it."

Giovanni Pasini, managing director of Feralpi Group and president of Nuova Defim, stated that with this transaction the group "strengthens its business unit of diversified products in line with the industrial plan which includes the optimization of the product mix and segments, maximizing market share and strengthening the level of customer service. Thanks to the acquisition of Saexpa through Nuova Defim, each of these three objectives is fully on target."

For Alberto Messaggi, director of Nuova Defim, said that the acquisition of Saexpa marks "a decisive step forward towards internationalization under the sign of quality." It also allows the company "to expand our production range and find a stronger production structure capable of also generating new commercial opportunities through technical solutions in response to customer needs." Lastly, Messaggi said, "Saexpa and Nuova Defim are similar because both are very flexible, they work with a high level of customization, and can count on complementary, technologically modern and high-capacity plant assets."

"For Saexpa, this operation means aiming straight for the future," said the founders of Saexpa, Jordi Poblet and Gregorio Royo, who will remain in the management of the company. "Thanks to Nuova Defim and Feralpi Group, Saexpa is now stronger. The project we have started and developed has even more energy to intercept new challenges and to continue to grow," they added.