Failures in Mexico’s customs system hinder international trade of $3.3 billion a day

Monday, 12 February 2024 23:41:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

A computer program update in Mexico’s customs system has presented certain failures since last week that hinder the country's international trade, which according to official data on a daily average represents $3.3 billion.

The Foreign Trade Tax Administration Model System has been experiencing flaws since last week due to the update of the system, published by the national newspaper Reforma.

Last Friday, a memorandum from the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) and the also governmental National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) was spread on social networks regarding the suspension of activities in the cargo area of the customs of Mexico. the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

According to Mexican customs data, reviewed by SteelOrbis, that customs service approximately 25 percent of Mexico's total trade, 20.0 percent of international trade passes through that customs (export and import) by cargo truck and 4.7 percent of the total by rail.

SteelOrbis tried to contact ANAM spokespersons by telephone, however received no asnwer. A position was also requested through their official social networks, but there was no response either.

As SteelOrbis recently reported, the steel industry recorded a trade flow throughout 2023 of $46.3 billion, a daily average of $127 million; the mining-metallurgy industry of $30.3 billion, for a daily average of $83 million and the automotive industry of $269.8 billion or a daily average of $739 million.

Those three industries have a daily trade flow of $949, which affects some industries with just-in-time production systems.

With the current government, the customs system in Mexico is controlled by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).