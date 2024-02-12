﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Failures in Mexico’s customs system hinder international trade of $3.3 billion a day

Monday, 12 February 2024 23:41:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

A computer program update in Mexico’s customs system has presented certain failures since last week that hinder the country's international trade, which according to official data on a daily average represents $3.3 billion.

The Foreign Trade Tax Administration Model System has been experiencing flaws since last week due to the update of the system, published by the national newspaper Reforma.

Last Friday, a memorandum from the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) and the also governmental National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) was spread on social networks regarding the suspension of activities in the cargo area of the customs of Mexico. the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

According to Mexican customs data, reviewed by SteelOrbis, that customs service approximately 25 percent of Mexico's total trade, 20.0 percent of international trade passes through that customs (export and import) by cargo truck and 4.7 percent of the total by rail.

SteelOrbis tried to contact ANAM spokespersons by telephone, however received no asnwer. A position was also requested through their official social networks, but there was no response either.

As SteelOrbis recently reported, the steel industry recorded a trade flow throughout 2023 of $46.3 billion, a daily average of $127 million; the mining-metallurgy industry of $30.3 billion, for a daily average of $83 million and the automotive industry of $269.8 billion or a daily average of $739 million.

Those three industries have a daily trade flow of $949, which affects some industries with just-in-time production systems.

With the current government, the customs system in Mexico is controlled by the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).


Tags: Mexico North America Trading 

Similar articles

Steel import value to Mexico falls 8.1 percent in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Mexican steel imports up 7.2 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

Mexican iron ore imports up 54.3 percent by value in November

16 Jan | Steel News

Import volume of steel products to Mexico up 31 percent in November

12 Jan | Steel News

Mining-metallurgy imports in Mexico up 6.3 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

Steel import value to Mexico falls 7 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

Mexican steel product imports up 34 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

Mexican iron ore imports up 3.7 percent by value in October

14 Dec | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow reaches historical record with $25.5 billion in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexico imported $117 million of metal scrap in October

13 Dec | Steel News