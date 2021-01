Friday, 08 January 2021 17:17:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fixed asset investment (FAI) in railways in China totaled RMB 781.9 billion ($121 billion) in 2020, decreasing by 2.6 percent year on year, with 4,933 kilometers of new railway lines being put into operation in China in the given year, and the shipment volumes of commodities amounting to 3.58 billion mt, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in 2021 China plans to put into operation 3,700 kilometers of new railways.