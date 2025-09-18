 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in August

Thursday, 18 September 2025 23:17:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 7,693 mt of niobium ferroalloys in August, against 9,338 mt in July, according to SECEX. The decline reflects chiefly lower volumes shipped to Asia.

The exports of August were destined to Asia (5,116 mt at $26,652/mt), Europe (1,704 mt at $28,067/mt), the US (471 mt at $25,718/mt), Saudi Arabia (200 mt at $27,353/mt), Canada (131 mt at $25,759/mt), South Africa (44 mt at $27,327/mt), and Argentina (27 mt at $31,338/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,477 mt at $27,087/mt), and CMOC (1,041 mt at $26,258/mt), while 175 mt at $25,054/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first eight months of 2025, Brazil exported 63,194 mt of niobium ferroalloys, in average at $26,728/mt, against 59,435 mt at $25,729/mt in the same period of 2024.


Tags: Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline sharply in August 2025

10 Sep | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil decline in August 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in August 2025

06 Sep | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

13 Aug | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in July

11 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian iron ore and pellets exports achieve record volume in July

09 Aug | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil shows sharp increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports in July show another sharp increase

07 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian slab export price stable in one week

06 Aug | Flats and Slab