Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in August

Brazil exported 7,693 mt of niobium ferroalloys in August, against 9,338 mt in July, according to SECEX. The decline reflects chiefly lower volumes shipped to Asia.

The exports of August were destined to Asia (5,116 mt at $26,652/mt), Europe (1,704 mt at $28,067/mt), the US (471 mt at $25,718/mt), Saudi Arabia (200 mt at $27,353/mt), Canada (131 mt at $25,759/mt), South Africa (44 mt at $27,327/mt), and Argentina (27 mt at $31,338/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,477 mt at $27,087/mt), and CMOC (1,041 mt at $26,258/mt), while 175 mt at $25,054/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first eight months of 2025, Brazil exported 63,194 mt of niobium ferroalloys, in average at $26,728/mt, against 59,435 mt at $25,729/mt in the same period of 2024.