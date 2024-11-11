Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in October

Brazil exported 9,500 mt of heavy plates in October against 12,200 mt in September.

In October, Usiminas shipped 9,100 mt of heavy plates, on average at $935/mt, Gerdau shipped 200 mt at $718/mt, traders shipped 100 mt at $922/mt, and ArcelorMittal also shipped 100 mt at $596/mt, all FOB conditions.

The destinations of the exports were South American countries (9,300 mt at $931/mt) and Trinidad and Tobago (200 mt at $685/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 400 mt of heavy plates in October against 2,000 mt in September.

The imports in October were from Europe (300 mt at $1,661/mt) and Asia (100 mt at $1,645/mt), also FOB conditions.

The decline of imports was already expected by analysts, as part of the quotas for imports established by the local authorities for the product was not used by the importers, reflecting the current lack of demand for the product.