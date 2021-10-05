﻿
Evraz to invest in Ural division within its environmental strategy

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:50:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steel producing company Evraz Group has announced that it plans to spend RUB 15 billion ($206.56 million) for the implementation of environmental protection measures in its Ural division.

Evraz has adopted an environmental strategy until 2030, which focuses on reducing the carbon footprint and recycling waste. 

The company annually allocates over RUB 2 billion for the mentioned measures in the Ural division. In 2020, this amount was RUB 2.3 billion. Following the technical re-equipment of the blast furnace No. 6, the blast furnace No. 5 was shut down, which will reduce carbon emissions by 235 tons per year. The project was implemented within the framework of the federal program “Clean Air” of the national project “Ecology”. 

Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary Evraz NTMK will also invest RUB 3.4 billion for the implementation of environmental measures within the framework of the Ecology national project.


