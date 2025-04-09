EUROMETAL & YISAD Conference: Steel service centers need investments to keep up with competition

During the panel moderated by SteelOrbis general manager Murat Eryılmaz at the fourth session of the Eurometal Steel Day & YISAD Flat Steel Conference held at Istanbul Marriott Hotel Asia on Tuesday, April 8, in cooperation with SteelOrbis, the role of steel service centers in the flat steel trade was discussed.

Stating that production in Europe has changed due to the increase in costs resulting from the energy crisis that started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Julius, president of EUROMETAL, said that investments in many segments in Europe, especially green transformation, have decreased. He emphasized that the reason that 2024 was a bad year is actually the developments in previous years such as pandemic and war between Ukraine and Russia. Regarding the role of steel service centers, Julius stated that steel producers and steel service centers should work in synchrony to create a complete value and supply chain. The EUROMETAL president said that, with this value and supply chain, customers with emission targets would be able to follow the emission values ​​and quality of products.

Next, Uğur Usta, deputy general manager of UMS Metal, stated that 2024 was a year of losses due to falling steel prices, Turkey’s economic outlook, high interest rates and the shrinking demand in Europe. He went on to say that producers could not conclude sales easily and could not achieve profit margins when selling. Regarding the rest of 2025, he noted that the dynamics of the market have changed with Donald Trump’s new taxes and that it is not possible for these taxes to be sustainable. He predicted that, even if demand is not high, prices will no longer fall below a certain level. Stating that the Asia-Pacific region is in first place in terms of overall capacity of steel service center services, followed by the EU, the Americas and the Middle East, Usta said that the revenues of steel service centers reached $350 billion by the end of 2024 and is expected to reach $450 billion within the next 10 years. In addition, he stated that steel service centers in Turkey need to invest in value-added products in order to compete with major producers.

Kaan Sarnıç, sales director at Yücel Group, stated that 2023 was not too bad in terms of budgets and profits, but that he could not say the same for 2024, noting that energy and labor costs increased during the year, while dollar-based product prices fell due to exchange rate fluctuations, and the steel sector suffered losses. Pointing out that steel service centers in Europe make money from processing rather than materials, however this is not the case in Turkey, Mr. Sarnıç stated that the availability of commercial quality products and therefore competition are high, and that steel service centers in Turkey must stock materials of varying qualities to overcome competitive disadvantages.

Evaluating last year, Mehmet Ali Fincan, general manager at Yametaş Flat Metal Products, commented that 2024 was not an easy year as China, which has insufficient local demand, continued to export in every segment, while there was a slowdown in the EU, Turkey experienced economic difficulties, and costs increased. Regarding the advantage of working with a steel service center, Fincan stated that various services can be provided from a single source, and that this saves time and costs for buyers. Regarding the difficulties faced by steel service centers, which provide a competitive advantage thanks to their flexible structure as well as stock and logistics management, Fincan highlighted that fluctuations in raw material prices, increasing costs and price pressure affect competition, and that steel service centers need to stay up-to-date in terms of technology and continue their investments given the competition in the market.