EUROFER's new president calls for stronger EU steel market and competitive exports

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has announced that it has elected Geert Van Poelvoorde, chairman of the board of ArcelorMittal Europe Steel, as its new president, effective October 1.

Taking office amid increasingly fragmented global trade and reduced access to traditional export markets, Mr. Van Poelvoorde stated that stronger domestic markets throughout the steel value chain, secure access to export markets and a strong industrial base will be essential to achieving the EU's competitiveness and strategic autonomy objectives.

According to EUROFER, EU steel exports to third countries fell by 20 percent in the first half of 2026, while EU steel production declined to a historic low of 125.8 million mt in 2025 and decreased by a further one percent year on year in the first five months of 2026.

Potential for 15 million mt of steel production to return

Van Poelvoorde highlighted the EU's new steel trade measure, which entered into force on July 1, as an important instrument for addressing global excess capacity. EUROFER estimates that the measure could create conditions for approximately 15 million mt of European steel production to return annually. He stated that some capacity has already started to restart despite continued weak demand.

The new EUROFER president said the EU should now focus on strengthening investment conditions, stimulating demand for products manufactured in Europe and ensuring that European steelmakers can compete both domestically and internationally.

Van Poelvoorde calls for EU ETS adjustments

Van Poelvoorde also stressed the need to adjust the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to support further investment in climate-neutral steelmaking, alongside competitive energy costs and stronger European industrial value chains.

Regarding exports, he stated that Europe cannot rely solely on its domestic market and called for measures enabling European steel, particularly low-carbon steel, to remain competitive internationally. According to Van Poelvoorde, the upcoming ETS review should provide a structural solution for exports, while the phaseout of free allowances should be slowed significantly until the necessary conditions for decarbonization are in place across steel-producing regions.

Van Poelvoorde succeeds Henrik Adam, executive chairman of Tata Steel Nederland and chairman of Germany's Steel Institute VDEh, who has taken office as director general of the World Steel Association. Meanwhile, Peter Bernscher of Tata Steel Nederland has been elected EUROFER vice president, also effective October 1.