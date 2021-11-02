EUROFER: EU steel exports rise by nine percent in Q2

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 11:19:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2021-2022/Q4 2021 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), total EU exports of steel products to third countries increased by nine percent year on year in the second quarter this year. In the second quarter, the EU exports of flat products rose by six percent and exports of long products increased by 15 percent, inverting the negative trend of the first quarter, while in the first seven months this year, the EU exports of flat products fell by five percent and exports of long products increased by three percent, all year on year.

EUROFER said that the UK, Turkey, the US, Switzerland and China were the largest export destinations for EU steel exports in the first seven months this year. These five countries together accounted for 54 percent of total EU finished product exports in the given period.

In the first seven months this year, exports of finished products to the US rose by 22 percent and exports to the UK and Switzerland both increased by nine percent, while exports to China and Turkey recorded decreases of 16 percent and 11 percent, respectively, all year on year.

According to the EUROFER report, in the January-July period this year flat product exports accounted for 65 percent of finished product exports and long product exports accounted for the remaining 35 percent.