Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.1 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:38:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in August this year industrial producer prices increased by 1.1 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in August this year industrial producer prices were up by 13.4 percent in the euro area and by 13.5 percent in the EU.

In August, compared with July, prices in the energy sector were up by two percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.5 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.4 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+4.2%), Denmark (+3.1%), and Latvia (+2.6%), while industrial producer prices decreased in Ireland (-4.1%) and Malta (-0.1%), month on month.

In August this year, compared with August 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 32.0 percent in the euro area and by 31.2 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 14.2 percent in the euro area and were up by 14.7 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by three percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by three percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 3.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+54.8%), Belgium (+23.9%) and Denmark (+23.8%).