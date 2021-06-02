﻿
English
Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.0 percent in Apr from Mar

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 15:56:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in April this year industrial producer prices increased by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in April this year industrial producer prices were up by 7.6 percent both in the euro area and the EU.

In April, compared with March, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent both in the euro area and the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 1.8 percent both in the euro area and the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+6.2%), Spain (+2.9%), and Estonia (+2.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Croatia (-0.4%).

In April this year, compared with April 2020, prices in the energy sector rose by 20.4 percent both in the euro area and the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 6.9 percent in the euro area and were up by 7.1 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 1.1 percent both in the euro area and the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.3 percent both in the euro area and the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the only year-on-year decrease was recorded in Cyprus (-2.2%), while the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+34.1%), Denmark (+13.3+) and Belgium (+13.0%).


Tags: European Union  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


