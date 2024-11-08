 |  Login 
Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.6 percent in September from August

Friday, 08 November 2024 14:01:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in September this year industrial producer prices went down by 0.6 percent in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were down by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.3 percent in the EU.

In September, compared with August, prices in the energy sector were down by 1.9 percent in the euro area and 1.8 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU, while prices of durable goods grew by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU countries, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods went up by 0.2 percent in both areas, while prices of intermediate goods were unchanged in the euro area and shrank by 0.1 percent in the EU countries.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+4.8%), Finland (+1.0%) and Greece (+0.7%) while the largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-3.6%), Spain (-2.4%) and Romania (-2.2%).

In the given month, compared with September 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 11.6 percent in the euro area and by 10.6 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and 0.8 percent in the EU countries, while prices of durable goods were up by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.3 percent in the euro area and 1.5 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+2.8%), Portugal (+1.0%) and Czechia and Malta (both +0.6%), while Slovakia (-18.5%), Luxembourg (-9.9%) and Latvia (-7.4%) posted the biggest declines.


