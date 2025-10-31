ArcelorMittal completes sale of Bosnian steel and mining operations to Pavgord Group

ArcelorMittal has announced the completion of the sale of its steel and mining operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina to H&P d.o.o. Zvornik, part of Bosnia-based Pavgord Group.

The transaction covers two key assets:

ArcelorMittal Zenica, an integrated steel plant, and

ArcelorMittal Prijedor, an iron ore mining business that supplies the Zenica facility.

The agreement was originally signed in late June 2025, and its completion marks ArcelorMittal’s exit from Bosnia’s steel and mining sector after 21 years of operation and investment.

Strategic review and decision to divest

ArcelorMittal said that despite significant investments and efforts to retain both operations, the company conducted a comprehensive strategic review before determining that the sale represented the best option for the long-term development of the businesses and the well-being of employees.

ArcelorMittal expects to record a non-cash accounting loss of approximately $0.2 billion from the sale.