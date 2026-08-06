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Euro area industrial producer prices down 0.3 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 06 August 2026 14:26:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with May.

Industrial producer prices in May had increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU. In June this year, compared with June 2025, industrial producer prices increased by 4.6 percent in the euro area and by 4.7 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June prices of durable goods increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while prices of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods remained stable in the euro area and decreased by 0.1 percent in the EU-27. In June, prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector decreased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Slovakia (1.1%), Romania (1.0%) and Estonia (0.9%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-1.7%), Ireland (-1.5%), and Bulgaria and Greece (both -1.3%).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in June this year prices of capital goods increased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.2 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, prices of durable consumer goods increased by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 6.1 percent in the euro area and by 5.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 8.8 percent in the euro area and by 10.0 percent in the EU-27.

In June, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Bulgaria (18.2%), Romania (14.3%) and Ireland (11.4%), while Luxembourg (-3.2%) registered the only decrease.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Europe Steelmaking 

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