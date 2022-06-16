Euro area industrial output up 0.4 percent in April from March

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:29:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with March 2022.

Industrial production in March had declined by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In April this year, compared with April 2021, industrial production dropped by two percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to March, in April this year the production of durable goods was up by 0.2 percent in the euro area and was down by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In April this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy advanced by 5.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in April the highest month-on-month increases were registered in the Netherlands (5.6%), Finland (3.5%) and Luxembourg (3.2%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-9.6%), Greece (-7.4%) and Lithuania (-7.1%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in April this year production of capital goods moved down by nine percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 5.7 percent in the euro area and by 4.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 0.3 percent in the euro area and rose by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 4.7 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy moved up by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.6 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In April, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (20.6%), Denmark (17.0%) and Bulgaria (16.9%), while Ireland (-30.9%), Slovakia (-9.6%) and Malta (-9.4%) registered the highest decreases.