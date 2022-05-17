Euro area industrial output down 1.8 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 14:02:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 1.8 percent in the euro area and 1.2 percent in the EU-27, as compared with February 2022.

Industrial production in February had risen by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In March this year, compared with March 2021, industrial production dropped by 0.8 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to February, in March this year the production of durable goods was up by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods dropped by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, month on month. In March this year, the production of intermediate goods was down by two percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and rose by 1.3 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in March the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Lithuania (11.3%), Estonia (5.1%) and Bulgaria and Greece (5.0%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Slovakia (-5.3%), Germany (-5.0%) and Luxembourg (-3.9%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in March this year production of capital goods moved down by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 6.6 percent both in the euro area and the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and was up by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 4.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy decreased by four percent in the euro area and increased by 2.7 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In March, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (25.9%), Bulgaria (19.1%) and Poland (17.4%), while Slovakia (-7.3%), Ireland (-5.5%) and Germany (-4.1%) registered the highest decreases.