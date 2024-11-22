EuRIC advocates greater use of recycled steel to reduce EU’s reliance on imported energy

Expressing concerns that the environmental benefits associated with increased uptake of recycled steel remain underappreciated, EuRIC, the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation, has called for measures that promote the use of recycled steel to achieve both environmental and economic resilience. In light of rising energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties, EURIC advocates for greater use of recycled steel to reduce Europe’s reliance on imported energy and raw materials like iron ore.

According to EuRIC’s statement, the use of more recycled steel as input in the steel production process can substantially lower the carbon footprint of steelmaking, when compared to iron ore, while being economically viable. Approximately 72 percent and 70 percent of steel production in Turkey and the US, respectively, is powered via the electric arc furnace route, while in the EU the figure for this steel manufacturing method has remained steadily at around 45 percent over the years. Besides, the European steel industry aims to minimize emissions by using alternatives, such as hydrogen, which increases steel production costs, while EuRIC noted that circular steel, produced from recycled materials via the EAF process, will support environmental sustainability and Europe’s strategic autonomy by reducing reliance on imported raw materials.