Assofermet calls for transitional measures under CBAM to protect manufacturing and steel sector

Following a recent meeting held with the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT), Assofermet, the association representing Italian companies in the trade, distribution and processing of steel and non-ferrous metals, has submitted to the relevant Italian ministries its latest proposals regarding the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), ahead of the upcoming amendments to EU Regulation 2023/956 scheduled by the European Commission for the fourth quarter of 2025.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , the association had expressed concern over the potential impact of the CBAM on the steel and aluminum supply chain, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises active in trade and processing. In its new document sent to the government, Assofermet calls for the introduction of transitional measures to safeguard importers and the downstream manufacturing industry, specifically with regard to the mandatory purchase of CBAM certificates, which will take effect on February 1, 2027.

Among its main requests, the association proposes a temporary exemption from the obligation for:

imports of steel and aluminum cleared from January 1, 2026, before the publication of the definitive reference parameters (benchmarks and/or default values);

imports cleared within five months following the publication of these parameters.

According to Assofermet, the current uncertainty caused by the absence of definitive benchmarks - expected to be published only in the course of 2026 - “forces importers to place orders blindly to prevent supply shortages and ensure continuity for their customers, with serious risks for the entire EU manufacturing sector.”

The association underlined that the proposed corrective measures do not affect the CBAM’s entry into force, but aim to ensure “a fair and sustainable implementation of the mechanism during its initial phase.” Assofermet also expressed its hope that the Italian government, through the involvement of the relevant ministries, “will act as a promoter in Europe of a realistic and pragmatic approach capable of protecting the environment, industry, and employment alike.”