EU to put countermeasures against US on hold for 90 days

Following the US president Donald Trump’s decision to pause the enforcement of country-specific reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU will give negotiations with the US a chance, putting the adoption of the EU countermeasures on hold for 90 days. If negotiations are not satisfactory, the EU’s countermeasures will kick in.

A day before this latest decision, EU member states had voted in favor of the EC proposal to introduce trade countermeasures against the US and to collect duties as of April 15.